obi69 > blog
Wayo Record : Actraiser Symphonic Suite annoncé
Boum !










ActRaiser Original Soundtrack & Symphonic Suite CD & Vinyl Editions are now available to preorder on our website!
The masterpiece composed by Yûzô Koshiro is completed by the fantastic Symphonic Suite performed by the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra!
The 250 first orders will get this exclusive mini-Shikishi, designed by Ayano Koshiro and handsigned by Yûzô Koshiro!
(Wayo Records)


Preorder: https://wayorecords.com/en/68-actraiser

Pour rappel, les avis sur Actraiser (avec une musique à l'écoute)
Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=43221#43221
    tags : symphonique actraiser gameforever wayo records
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    archesstat, roivas
    posted the 12/08/2020 at 06:13 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    kujiraldine posted the 12/08/2020 at 06:17 PM
    Si c'est pas l'une des meilleurs idée d'ost du siècle, ça! GG Wayo
    roivas posted the 12/08/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Hope preco la version CD, merci beaucoup de l'info
