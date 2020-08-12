ActRaiser Original Soundtrack & Symphonic Suite CD & Vinyl Editions are now available to preorder on our website!

The masterpiece composed by Yûzô Koshiro is completed by the fantastic Symphonic Suite performed by the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra!

The 250 first orders will get this exclusive mini-Shikishi, designed by Ayano Koshiro and handsigned by Yûzô Koshiro!

