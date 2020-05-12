profile
suzukube
106
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1809
visites since opening : 2391275
suzukube > blog
all
Unboxing de la Xbox en 2001. Littéralement !
Ptain je kiffe cette vidéo !



C'est Gameblog qui l'a trouvée !
Gameblog.fr - http://www.gameblog.fr/news/94025-xbox-il-unboxe-et-decouvre-la-console-le-jour-de-sa-sortie-e
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    cosmo777, jamrock
    posted the 12/05/2020 at 11:04 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    fablus posted the 12/05/2020 at 11:12 PM
    C'était un précurseur ce type littéralement
    jamrock posted the 12/05/2020 at 11:27 PM
    Très émouvante cette vidéo
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo