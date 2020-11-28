profile
Annonce de SaGa Frontier Remastered !
SaGa Frontier Remastered vient d'etre annoncé par Square Enix.






Le jeu est prévu pour l'été prochain sur PS4 (compatible PS5), Switch, Steam et mobile.
Square Enix - https://www.jp.square-enix.com/saga_frontier/
    fiveagainstone, battossai, ninjah
    posted the 11/28/2020 at 12:52 PM by eyrtz
    comments (4)
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/28/2020 at 12:54 PM
    Si ils veulent faire la même avec le 2 je suis preneur!
    newtechnix posted the 11/28/2020 at 12:55 PM
    On dirait que Square lâche les annonces
    ninjah posted the 11/28/2020 at 12:57 PM
    Très bonne nouvelle !

    J'espère une trad FR au passage (si une sortie européenne est annoncée dans le lot...).
    thorim posted the 11/28/2020 at 01:06 PM
    Avec une trad FR je l'achète directe!
