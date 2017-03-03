profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
131
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
BOTW : il reconstruit la maison de Link pour ses enfants
Une chouette video à regarder !

Gameforever - http://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=42543#42543
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    nicolasgourry, davydems, heracles, leblogdeshacka, shigeryu, gankutsuou, raph055, micablo
    posted the 11/03/2020 at 08:19 AM by obi69
    comments (15)
    ratchet posted the 11/03/2020 at 08:30 AM
    Tuerie
    ratchet posted the 11/03/2020 at 08:40 AM
    Franchement c'est ouf! Même les items et tout Chapeau!
    link571 posted the 11/03/2020 at 08:57 AM
    Whouaa comment ça déchire !!
    piccolo posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:12 AM
    Respect
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:22 AM
    Il a plus de respect envers la licence Zelda, que Nintendo eux même avec Mario avec la compilation Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
    heracles posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:27 AM
    Un père en or
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:35 AM
    Magnifique
    angelsduck posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:46 AM
    Franchement le mec ne sais pas moqué de ses gosses car il a fait un truc hyper solide qui me rappele mes deux années passé à construire des chalets.
    kikoo31 posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:49 AM
    shigeryu posted the 11/03/2020 at 10:23 AM
    Impressionnant en effet!
    vfries posted the 11/03/2020 at 10:26 AM
    nicolasgourry d'un côté la passion, de l'autre l'argent
    giru posted the 11/03/2020 at 10:37 AM
    Ca fait cher la cabane, mais c'est très chouette. Celle que j'avais quand j'étais gosse n'était pas aussi élaborée, elle n'avait même pas de toit
    micablo posted the 11/03/2020 at 10:49 AM
    airzoom posted the 11/03/2020 at 10:51 AM
    Ça c'est un papa ! Bon même si il faut plus d'une vidéo pour juger de ça lol
    wickette posted the 11/03/2020 at 11:00 AM
    Stylé ! Respect
