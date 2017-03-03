accueil
profile
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
obi69
obi69
BOTW : il reconstruit la maison de Link pour ses enfants
Une chouette video à regarder !
Gameforever
-
http://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=42543#42543
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
,
davydems
,
heracles
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shigeryu
,
gankutsuou
,
raph055
,
micablo
posted the 11/03/2020 at 08:19 AM by obi69
obi69
comments (
15
)
ratchet
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 08:30 AM
Tuerie
ratchet
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 08:40 AM
Franchement c'est ouf! Même les items et tout
Chapeau!
link571
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 08:57 AM
Whouaa comment ça déchire !!
piccolo
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:12 AM
Respect
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:22 AM
Il a plus de respect envers la licence Zelda, que Nintendo eux même avec Mario avec la compilation Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
heracles
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:27 AM
Un père en or
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:35 AM
Magnifique
angelsduck
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:46 AM
Franchement le mec ne sais pas moqué de ses gosses car il a fait un truc hyper solide qui me rappele mes deux années passé à construire des chalets.
kikoo31
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:49 AM
shigeryu
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 10:23 AM
Impressionnant en effet!
vfries
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 10:26 AM
nicolasgourry
d'un côté la passion, de l'autre l'argent
giru
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 10:37 AM
Ca fait cher la cabane, mais c'est très chouette. Celle que j'avais quand j'étais gosse n'était pas aussi élaborée, elle n'avait même pas de toit
micablo
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 10:49 AM
airzoom
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 10:51 AM
Ça c'est un papa ! Bon même si il faut plus d'une vidéo pour juger de ça lol
wickette
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 11:00 AM
Stylé ! Respect
