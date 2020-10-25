profile
FFVI - Dancing Mad à l'orgue
Le chef d'œuvre de Nobuo Uematsu dans sa meilleure version !? (Grissini Project) Nobuo aurait dit qu'il s'agit du morceau dont il est le plus fier.

    randyofmana, tynokarts, olive, egguibs, roivas
    posted the 10/25/2020 at 03:13 PM by djfab
    egguibs posted the 10/25/2020 at 05:21 PM
    haha nice j'imagine dans l'église les sensations doivent être dingues !! bon par contre malheureusement la dernière partie 4 eme chaud de retranscrire la partir rock progressif
