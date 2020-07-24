PS4
- Uncharted 4
- Uncharted The Los Legacy
- Spider-Man
- Nioh 2
- Bloodborn
- Ratchet And Clank
- Detroit Become Humans
- God Of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Infamous Second Son
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Dreams
- Shadow Of The Colossus
- Death Stranding
- Gravity Rush 2
- Yakuza 6
- Judgment
- Drive Club
- The Last Guardian
- Until Dawn
- Days Gone
- The Order 1886
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake [Avril]
- The Last Of Us II [Juin]
- Ghost Of Tsushima [Juillet]
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Horizon 2
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crackdown 3
- State Of Decay 2
- Gears Of War 4
- Ryze Son Of Rome
- Forza Motorsport 5
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Dead Rising 3
- Gears 5
- Halo Master Chief
- Halo 5
- Sea Of Thieves
- Ori
- Ori 2
- Bleeding Edge
- Quantum Break
En voyant cette liste de jeux des 2 differentes marques, trouvez-vous le succès de PlayStation mérité?
posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:23 PM by thelastofuspart2
Sinon tu as quand meme oublié persona 5 un gotg
Franchement c'est la crème de la crème.
Espérons juste qu'il n'y ai pas de relâchement par la suite vu le niveau de la concurrence qui enchaîne les bad-buzz.
Grand blue versus
le jeu avec le peintre un peu indé
Astrobot.
Un génie contre un alcoolique pour imager ces 7 dernières années.
Oui, c'est mérité.
walterwhite même combat pour la next gen, palpitant
Excellente la vidéo dommage qu'elle soit pas en bonne qualité