264
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 7
visites since opening : 13639
Le succès de PlayStation sur cette GEN est mérité ?
PS4

- Uncharted 4
- Uncharted The Los Legacy
- Spider-Man
- Nioh 2
- Bloodborn
- Ratchet And Clank
- Detroit Become Humans
- God Of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Infamous Second Son
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Dreams
- Shadow Of The Colossus
- Death Stranding
- Gravity Rush 2
- Yakuza 6
- Judgment
- Drive Club
- The Last Guardian
- Until Dawn
- Days Gone
- The Order 1886
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake [Avril]
- The Last Of Us II [Juin]
- Ghost Of Tsushima [Juillet]

Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Horizon 2
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crackdown 3
- State Of Decay 2
- Gears Of War 4
- Ryze Son Of Rome
- Forza Motorsport 5
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Dead Rising 3
- Gears 5
- Halo Master Chief
- Halo 5
- Sea Of Thieves
- Ori
- Ori 2
- Bleeding Edge
- Quantum Break


En voyant cette liste de jeux des 2 differentes marques, trouvez-vous le succès de PlayStation mérité?
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0
    posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:23 PM
    comments (28)
    slyder posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:24 PM
    https://twitter.com/much118x/status/1286386980272721926?s=12
    shinz0 posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:26 PM
    slyder Much sur Twitter
    wolfheart posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:26 PM
    Évidemment ! On dirait vous Cherchez tous la petite bête pour remettre en cause leur légitimité.
    bladagun posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:26 PM
    Crackdown 1 et 2 c'est la 360
    marcus62 posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:27 PM
    Pourquoi avoir mis les deux premiers Crackdown dans la liste ?
    koji posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:27 PM
    FF7 sortira sur xbox
    Sinon tu as quand meme oublié persona 5 un gotg
    octobar posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:29 PM
    Gen exemplaire pour Sony, des nouvelles IP, des studios qui prouvent toujours autant leur talent et qui savent se réinventer.

    Franchement c'est la crème de la crème.

    Espérons juste qu'il n'y ai pas de relâchement par la suite vu le niveau de la concurrence qui enchaîne les bad-buzz.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:29 PM
    Xbox tu peux rajouter D4, Crimson Dragoon, tu met Ori mais tu mets pas Cuphead ont sait pas pourquoi... Faudrai connaître un peu le sujet aussi.
    leoptymus posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:30 PM
    évidement a ton besoin encore aujourd'hui de le rappeler. Même si perso j'ai revendu ma ps4 pro pour le pc. Sony a très bien géré sa gen
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:31 PM
    marcus62 cette liste flingué ptdrr
    gantzeur posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:31 PM
    Une fin de toute beauté , passer de tuerie en tuerie comme ça c'est juste exemplaire
    edgar posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:32 PM
    Infiniment plus mérité même, ils prennent d’énormes risques en développement toujours des nouvelles licences ultra ambitieuses et coûteuses, alors qu’ils sont limite « pauvre » financièrement parlant à côté de Microsoft.
    koji posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:32 PM
    Grand Blue fantasy aussi
    Grand blue versus
    le jeu avec le peintre un peu indé
    Astrobot.
    walterwhite posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:32 PM
    Mike Tyson contre Ricky Hatton cette gen’.

    Un génie contre un alcoolique pour imager ces 7 dernières années.
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:34 PM
    C'est clair qu'à l'heure du bilan le résultat parle de lui-même.
    vfries posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:35 PM
    Tu peux ajouter Forza 7 et sunset.

    Oui, c'est mérité.

    walterwhite même combat pour la next gen, palpitant
    mikazaki posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:35 PM
    Encore des articles comme ça.... Mama....
    jawolff posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:36 PM
    Après ça devient une habitude, Sony roule sur MS depuis 3 générations.
    maki4vel posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:37 PM
    Les mecs ils font des cauchemars la nuit en imaginant que des joueurs puissent aimer une autre console que la leur
    koji posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:39 PM
    edgar par contre pas de nouvel ip pour naughty dog (bon j'ai adoré U4 et surtout TLOU2) J'ai hate de voir une nouvel ip de leur part.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:41 PM
    koji c'est vrai que c'est dommage Naughty Dog ont toujours créé une IP par gen, après on va pas leur en vouloir ils ont eu de très gros jeux à faire mais j'espère une nouvelle IP cette fois sur PS5
    akinen posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:41 PM
    T’as vu ton pseudo?
    antifragile posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:45 PM
    Walterwhite mohamed ali contre wejdene cette gen...
    edgar posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:46 PM
    koji Le premier est sorti en fin de géne PS3, soit en même temps que l’année de sortie de la PS4, donc il mérite largement sa place de nouvelle licence pour cette génération.
    clivekunn posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:49 PM
    Sans aucun doute Sony a niqué le game,Microsoft autant sur 360 y'avait des tentatives pour tenir tête(Lost Oddisey,Infinite Undiscovery,Ninja Gaiden,Divinity Ego Draconis,Blue Dragon,Banjo,les Fables etc..),autant cette gen c'est juste le vide intersidéral
    spilner posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:50 PM
    Slyder
    Excellente la vidéo dommage qu'elle soit pas en bonne qualité
    viveff posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:55 PM
    Le succès est mérité oui, mais tes listes sont HS avec la moitié des jeux manquants, ou des choix douteux .
    lastboss posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:56 PM
    Enlève les trois forza et les 3 crack down etc les deux halo et la même chose pour le reste et mets des jeux plus sérieux qui sont exclusifs comme cup head et autre
