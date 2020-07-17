« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
european release date : 07/17/2020
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PS4] Ghost of Tsushima / Note Famitsu


Note : 10/10/10/10...40/40


Depuis la création du magazine, 26 jeux ont reçu la note de 40/40 :
The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
SoulCalibur
Vagrant Story
The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker
Nintendogs
Final Fantasy XII
Super Smash Bros Brawl
Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots
428 : The World Doesn't Change Even So
Dragon Quest IX
Monster Hunter Tri
Bayonetta
New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Metal Gear Solid : Peace Walker
Pokémon Version Noire et Version Blanche
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
The Elder Scrolls V
Final Fantasy XIII
Kid Icarus : Uprising
Yakuza
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
Grand Theft Auto V
Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Dragon Quest XI
Death Stranding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApLIF-UY3Kw
    kurosama, yukilin
    posted the 07/15/2020 at 06:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    lockelamorra35 posted the 07/15/2020 at 06:56 AM
    Vivement le prochain Gaijin dash
    kurosama posted the 07/15/2020 at 06:59 AM
    Fait chier,j'ai plus de pognon pour le prendre.
    liberty posted the 07/15/2020 at 06:59 AM
    On verra les ventes au Japon maintenant.
    gantzeur posted the 07/15/2020 at 07:10 AM
    Ah ouais
    barberousse posted the 07/15/2020 at 07:10 AM
    GoT au Panthéon avec Nintendogs
    edgar posted the 07/15/2020 at 07:12 AM
    Famitsous la table !

    Le chèque a encore une fois dû être très violent. XD
    e3ologue posted the 07/15/2020 at 07:14 AM
    C'est d'autant plus surprenant que Famitsu note au plaisir de jeu, et que même ceux qui lui ont mis une bonne note trouve certains détails pénible.
    shincloud posted the 07/15/2020 at 07:26 AM
    Je pense que le contexte du jeu qui se passe au Japon en joue sur la note, hâte de jouer au jeu
    gantzeur posted the 07/15/2020 at 07:26 AM
    troisième jeux occidentale à la note parfaite avec GTA V et Skyrim
