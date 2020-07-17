



Note : 10/10/10/10...40/40

Depuis la création du magazine, 26 jeux ont reçu la note de 40/40

The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of TimeSoulCaliburVagrant StoryThe Legend of Zelda : The Wind WakerNintendogsFinal Fantasy XIISuper Smash Bros BrawlMetal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots428 : The World Doesn't Change Even SoDragon Quest IXMonster Hunter TriBayonettaNew Super Mario Bros. WiiMetal Gear Solid : Peace WalkerPokémon Version Noire et Version BlancheThe Legend of Zelda : Skyward SwordThe Elder Scrolls VFinal Fantasy XIIIKid Icarus : UprisingYakuzaJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star BattleGrand Theft Auto VMetal Gear Solid V : The Phantom PainThe Legend of Zelda : Breath of the WildDragon Quest XIDeath Stranding