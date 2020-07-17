Depuis la création du magazine, 26 jeux ont reçu la note de 40/40 :
The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
SoulCalibur
Vagrant Story
The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker
Nintendogs
Final Fantasy XII
Super Smash Bros Brawl
Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots
428 : The World Doesn't Change Even So
Dragon Quest IX
Monster Hunter Tri
Bayonetta
New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Metal Gear Solid : Peace Walker
Pokémon Version Noire et Version Blanche
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
The Elder Scrolls V
Final Fantasy XIII
Kid Icarus : Uprising
Yakuza
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
Grand Theft Auto V
Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Dragon Quest XI
Death Stranding
Le chèque a encore une fois dû être très violent. XD