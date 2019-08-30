profile
La Mulana colection annoncé !
La Mulana 1 & 2 Hiden treasure edition viens d'être annoncé par NIS pour une sortie US et Euro pour l'année prochaine sur PS4, One et Switch ! reste à prier pour des éditions physiques !

http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1099434/la-mulana-1-2-une-collection-annoncee-sur-consoles.htm
    posted the 08/30/2019 at 09:31 AM by evilchris
    comments (3)
    kabuki posted the 08/30/2019 at 10:38 AM
    Pas trop tôt
    eldrick posted the 08/30/2019 at 10:55 AM
    Super... maintenant l’Infâme megaman va pouvoir forcer encore plus avec ce jeu...
    dooku posted the 08/30/2019 at 11:05 AM
    Pas accroché
