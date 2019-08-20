:'(
Star InterStellaR: 2279 enfin des nouvelles du projet !
La hype est haute pour ce projet atypique dont j'attendais des nouvelles depuis fort longtemps et coïncidence ou pas elles arrivent en même temps que la GamesCom , place à la vidéo les amis :

YT - https://youtu.be/sGt0MBXiYko
    tags : star interstellar: 2279
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:07 PM by victornewman
    comments (22)
    monz666 posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:10 PM
    Raconte ! J'ai pas envie de faire une vue à ce sociopathe :/
    mikazaki posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:11 PM
    uit posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:14 PM
    please dite mois qui est ce kyo gamer? il y'a tellement de dislike sur cette vidéo et vous semble tellement le détester... en l'écoutant on a quand même l'impression qu'il raconte de la merde...
    negan posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:16 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imZoxdFqLkM
    kaizer posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:23 PM
    t'es vraiment un enfoiré
    kikoo31 posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:25 PM
    mais
    misterpixel posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:30 PM
    "Le scénario sera très importante".
    kakazu posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:32 PM
    J'ai pitié de lui sérieux.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:34 PM
    uit C'est l'ami des gamers
    voxen posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:36 PM
    La moto du futur qui utilise de l'essence. Un classique. Et on fait le plein dans son garage attention.
    biboys posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:36 PM
    Julien chiez en caméo dans le jeux
    minbox posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:40 PM
    Mon dieu
    zabuza posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:43 PM
    Pré-commandé
    lion93 posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:44 PM
    Kyogamer, c'est le futur du JV. On sent la passion.
    zabuza posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:47 PM
    On le répétera jamais assez, mais la plus grosse connerie de MS aura été de ne pas embaucher notre idole kyogamer.
    testament posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:54 PM
    Eldrick Trop hâte, toi aussi je parie.
    barberousse posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:54 PM
    Je crois que vais changer de pseudo pour Akyo Reeves, le bio Human americano japonais
    mahatma posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:57 PM
    Pourquoi vous vous moquez de ces rêves de joueur ? Faire un jeu c'est un bon projet pour un joueur. Que vous n'aimez pas le mec ok, c'est un pro S a un point inimaginable mais de la a ce moquer de ces projet je trouve que c'est vous les dingues.. .
    monz666 posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:59 PM
    mahatma Toi tu connais pas le bonhomme et sa mythomanie/psychopathie/schizophrénie.
    shin82 posted the 08/20/2019 at 07:00 PM
    mahatma quel projet ? et puis si c etait que ca le problème avec ce ouf ...
    liquidus posted the 08/20/2019 at 07:01 PM
    mahatma Même sans parler du personnage, même le projet est critiquable... Lui qui le décrit comme étant "unique", "révolutionnaire" et "original", au final ça ressemble surtout à un gloubiboulga de tout ce qui existe déjà dans le cinéma ou les jeux vidéo.
    mahatma posted the 08/20/2019 at 07:02 PM
    monz666 shin82 non je connais que ce que j'ai lu sur gamekyo. Mais je ne comprend pas qu'on se moque d'un projet que ce soit jv, film... même sur papier
