welcom to genoa city
:'(
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
victornewman
articles : 70
70
visites since opening : 82098
82098
victornewman
> blog
Star InterStellaR: 2279 enfin des nouvelles du projet !
La hype est haute pour ce projet atypique dont j'attendais des nouvelles depuis fort longtemps et coïncidence ou pas elles arrivent en même temps que la GamesCom , place à la vidéo les amis :
YT
-
https://youtu.be/sGt0MBXiYko
star interstellar: 2279
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:07 PM by victornewman
victornewman
comments (22)
22
)
monz666
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:10 PM
Raconte ! J'ai pas envie de faire une vue à ce sociopathe :/
mikazaki
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:11 PM
uit
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:14 PM
please dite mois qui est ce kyo gamer? il y'a tellement de dislike sur cette vidéo et vous semble tellement le détester... en l'écoutant on a quand même l'impression qu'il raconte de la merde...
negan
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:16 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imZoxdFqLkM
kaizer
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:23 PM
t'es vraiment un enfoiré
kikoo31
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:25 PM
mais
misterpixel
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:30 PM
"Le scénario sera très importante".
kakazu
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:32 PM
J'ai pitié de lui sérieux.
whiteweedow25
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:34 PM
uit
C'est l'ami des gamers
voxen
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:36 PM
La moto du futur qui utilise de l'essence. Un classique. Et on fait le plein dans son garage attention.
biboys
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:36 PM
Julien chiez en caméo dans le jeux
minbox
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:40 PM
Mon dieu
zabuza
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:43 PM
Pré-commandé
lion93
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:44 PM
Kyogamer, c'est le futur du JV. On sent la passion.
zabuza
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:47 PM
On le répétera jamais assez, mais la plus grosse connerie de MS aura été de ne pas embaucher notre idole kyogamer.
testament
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:54 PM
Eldrick
Trop hâte, toi aussi je parie.
barberousse
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:54 PM
Je crois que vais changer de pseudo pour Akyo Reeves, le bio Human americano japonais
mahatma
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:57 PM
Pourquoi vous vous moquez de ces rêves de joueur ? Faire un jeu c'est un bon projet pour un joueur. Que vous n'aimez pas le mec ok, c'est un pro S a un point inimaginable mais de la a ce moquer de ces projet je trouve que c'est vous les dingues.. .
monz666
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 06:59 PM
mahatma
Toi tu connais pas le bonhomme et sa mythomanie/psychopathie/schizophrénie.
shin82
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 07:00 PM
mahatma
quel projet ? et puis si c etait que ca le problème avec ce ouf ...
liquidus
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 07:01 PM
mahatma
Même sans parler du personnage, même le projet est critiquable... Lui qui le décrit comme étant "unique", "révolutionnaire" et "original", au final ça ressemble surtout à un gloubiboulga de tout ce qui existe déjà dans le cinéma ou les jeux vidéo.
mahatma
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 07:02 PM
monz666
shin82
non je connais que ce que j'ai lu sur gamekyo. Mais je ne comprend pas qu'on se moque d'un projet que ce soit jv, film... même sur papier
bold
italic
underline
url
link
