name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Hori annonce une manette hybride switch
Voilà Hori qui nous sort un hybride joycon/manette pour DAEMON X MACHINA



A voir les premiers retours...
    tags : nintendo manette hori switch
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:16 AM by evilchris
    comments (12)
    giru posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:20 AM
    Bien bien moche...
    evilchris posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:21 AM
    giru mouai ça fait accessoire smartphone pour le coup...
    jeanouillz posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:27 AM
    Quelle horreur et je ne vois pas du tout l'intérêt.
    Une pareille manette en portable c'est mort, on ne pourra pas l'amener partout. Du coup si c'est juste pour y jouer a la maison, le controller pro fait tres bien l'affaire.
    kurosu posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:38 AM
    Meilleure ergonomie, il faut avoir des mains de bébé pour trouver les joycons d'origine bien
    jf17 posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:39 AM
    Bonne alternative pour les grosses mains
    sylphide posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:36 AM
    kurosu ou mettre des protèges silicones pour que les mains ne dérapes pas et les joy-cons paraissent plus grosses.
    foxty posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:39 AM
    ça me plait bien pour mes grosses mains. Et franchement les joytick des joycon ils sont juste affreux pour les jeux qui necessitent de la precision en visée
    foxty posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:43 AM
    Par contre j'imagine qu'on perd la gyro, l'IR ect....
    minbox posted the 06/12/2019 at 10:19 AM
    Je vais me prendre ça car je pète un câble avec le joycon gauche de la Switch...
    piratees posted the 06/12/2019 at 10:33 AM
    sympa ça évite les crampe au grosse main
    kurosu posted the 06/12/2019 at 11:40 AM
    sylphide ca resolura toujours pas les boutons mal placés
    gunstarred posted the 06/12/2019 at 03:02 PM
    humm... a voir en vrai.
