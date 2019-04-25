profile
Days Gone
47
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/26/2019
guiguif
170
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Days Gone: l'Avis de Juju Chiéze
Vu que Giugiusnake ne l'a pas posté, je le fait

Gameplay Classique, pas la finition habituel d'un AAA made in Sony, mais un jeu attachant (sans etre mémorable) qui a touché Juju

    tags : vive juju la passion du jeu video
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:15 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    birmou posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:17 PM
    Enfin un avis neutre
    narphe1 posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:20 PM
    Oh bah si ça a touché Juju alors
    lastboss posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:21 PM
    Enfin la voie de la sagesse, de l’objectivité et tout simplement la Vérité !
    denton posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:22 PM


    A la recherche du test pas trop degueullasse
    guiguif posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:23 PM
    denton les 3/4 le sont
    lastboss posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:24 PM
    Soumettez vous incrédules !

    Perso ce jeu m’a jamais tenté
    Je retourne sur sekiro
    aiolia081 posted the 04/25/2019 at 04:26 PM
    birmou Il a eu son tour de l’événement spéciale
