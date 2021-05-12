profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
EDGE
5
Likes
Likers
name : EDGE
title :
screen name : edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 02/22/2026
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
tags :
articles : 60
visites since opening : 243387
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "421" : Notes / Avril 2026



Nioh 3 – 8
Reanimal – 8 (indé)
Mewgenics – 8 (indé)
Pathologic 3 – 8 (indé)
MIO : Memories in Orbit – 8 (indé)
Cairn – 7 (indé)
Romeo is a Dead Man – 7
Crisol : Theater of Idols – 7
2XKO – 7
Ratcheteer DX – 7
Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 6
Highguard – 5 (Free-to-play)
I Hate This Place – 4 (indé)

PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/22/2026 at 07:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    wickette posted the 02/22/2026 at 07:59 PM
    Ils voulaient que DQ7 soit un A-RPG avec DA fortnite ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/22/2026 at 08:01 PM
    wickette
    "The repetitive, fragmented narrative and blandily heroic cast means Reimagined is best approached as a series of fairytales in which a troupe of figurine actors present their humble drama for an hour or so at a time. There are pleasures in these moments, and plenty of charm, but the adventure itself never quite satisfies our wanderlust."
    akinen posted the 02/22/2026 at 08:10 PM
    nicolasgourry merci, parce que ça commençait direct à pleurer
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo