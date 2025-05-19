vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 05/19/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 299
visites since opening : 470552
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 19 / 2025

Semaine 19 : du 05/05/2025 au 10/05/2025

1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / +1
2) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / +1
3) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / Retour
4) Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) / Retour
5) Super Mario party jamboree (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Indiana Jones and the great circle
Astro Bot

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
GTA IV - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Split Fiction

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario party jamboree

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
N.C

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:34 PM
    Assassin's Creed Shadows premier ?!
    Je pensais qu’Ubisoft mentait selon "certains", m’aurait-on menti ?!
    celebenoit84 posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:40 PM
    Ça prend en compte de dématérialisé ?
    Plus de clair obscure dans le top.
    Il a déjà fait un beau parcours
    gasmok2 posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:42 PM
    Clair Obscur toujours 2nd sur XSX.
    Comme quoi le GP ne vampirise pas toutes les sorties, et c'est tant mieux
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:45 PM
    gasmok2 celebenoit84 Clair Obscur devrait être dans le Top PS5 mais l’éditeur n’avait pas prévu les ruptures de stock PS5 et quand je vois le jeu sur les sites marchands à 60-70 euros voire plus, ça me fait bien rire

    Bref, il suffit d’attendre quelques semaines et on pourra le chopper à 40 euros et il fera peut-être même un retour dans le Top
    gasmok2 posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:48 PM
    icebergbrulant
    J'ai chopé le jeu sur XSX en boite à 49.99€ sur Rakuten (vendu par Carrefour)...C'était ma première commande sur Rakuten, le seul site qui le vendait à son prix d'origine
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:54 PM
    gasmok2 La version XSX était encore disponible lorsque la version PS5 était déjà en rupture, je suis dégoûté car à quelques heures près, je voulais le chopper sur Amazon il y a 3 semaines (qui avait baissé le jeu à 39,90 euros pendant quelques heures, le même prix que chez Leclerc) , bref, je m’y suis pris trop tard

    Après, ce n’est pas grave vu que j’ai d’autres jeux sur le feu
    Je serai patient
    tripy73 posted the 05/19/2025 at 01:21 PM
    celebenoit84 : non uniquement les ventes retail donc dans les magasins ou sites internet style Fnac, Amazon, etc, ainsi que les jeux qui sont inclus dans les bundles consoles. Cela exclu tout ce qui est vendu sur les stores, Xbox Store, eShop, PSN, Steam, etc. Le tout en valeur (donc le prix de vente) et non en nombre d'exemplaires vendus.
    cyr posted the 05/19/2025 at 01:44 PM
    Un jeux ubisoft, 2 jeux Microsoft, et 2 jeux Nintendo......
    kidicarus posted the 05/19/2025 at 01:59 PM
    Microsoft devrait proposer un patch Zelda pour la version De minecraft Switch 2.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo