PS5 Semaine 19 : du 05/05/2025 au 10/05/2025
1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / +1
2) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / +1
3) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / Retour
4) Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) / Retour
5) Super Mario party jamboree (Switch) / Retour
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Indiana Jones and the great circle
Astro Bot
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
GTA IV - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Split Fiction
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario party jamboree
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
N.C
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 05/19/2025 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
Je pensais qu’Ubisoft mentait selon "certains", m’aurait-on menti ?!
Plus de clair obscure dans le top.
Il a déjà fait un beau parcours
Comme quoi le GP ne vampirise pas toutes les sorties, et c'est tant mieux
Bref, il suffit d’attendre quelques semaines et on pourra le chopper à 40 euros et il fera peut-être même un retour dans le Top
J'ai chopé le jeu sur XSX en boite à 49.99€ sur Rakuten (vendu par Carrefour)...C'était ma première commande sur Rakuten, le seul site qui le vendait à son prix d'origine
Après, ce n’est pas grave vu que j’ai d’autres jeux sur le feu
Je serai patient