PS5 Semaine 18 : du 28/04/2025 au 03/05/2025
1) Clair obscur : Expedition 33 (PS5) / =
2) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / +1
3) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / -1
4) MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
5) Astro Bot (PS5) / =
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Indiana Jones and the great circle
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition
GTA IV - Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Assassin's Creed Shadows
MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Super Mario party jamboree
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
N.C
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
