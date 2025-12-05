vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 18 / 2025

Semaine 18 : du 28/04/2025 au 03/05/2025

1) Clair obscur : Expedition 33 (PS5) / =
2) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / +1
3) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / -1
4) MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
5) Astro Bot (PS5) / =


PS5
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Indiana Jones and the great circle

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition
GTA IV - Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Clair obscur : Expedition 33
Assassin's Creed Shadows
MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Super Mario party jamboree

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
N.C

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 05/12/2025 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    djfab posted the 05/12/2025 at 01:37 PM
    Ca fait plaisir ce n°1 qui se maintient !
    darkshao posted the 05/12/2025 at 03:32 PM
    si je dit pas de connerie, 1ere fois depuis son lancement que Mario Kart 8 DX sort du top 5.
    guiguif posted the 05/12/2025 at 04:00 PM
    darkshao Un ptit tour dans les tops précédents et t’auras (très vite) ta reponse
