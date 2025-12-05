

Semaine 18 : du 28/04/2025 au 03/05/2025



1) Clair obscur : Expedition 33 (PS5) / =

2) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / +1

3) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / -1

4) MOTOGP 25 - Day One Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

5) Astro Bot (PS5) / =

S.E.L.L.

N.C
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.