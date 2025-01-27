

Semaine 3 : du 13/01/2025 au 18/01/2025



1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / Nouveau

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1

5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Dynasty Warriors : OriginsEA SPORTS FC 25EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Hogwarts LegacyCall Of Duty : Black Ops 6Dynasty Warriors : OriginsEA SPORTS FC 25Hogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Donkey Kong Country Returns HDSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeFarming Simulator 25Football Manager 2024Minecraft - JAVA & BEDROCK Edition Deluxe CollectionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.