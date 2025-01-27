vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 3 / 2025

Semaine 3 : du 13/01/2025 au 18/01/2025

1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dynasty Warriors : Origins
EA SPORTS FC 25

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dynasty Warriors : Origins
EA SPORTS FC 25

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Football Manager 2024
Minecraft - JAVA & BEDROCK Edition Deluxe Collection

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    comments (4)
    gasmok2 posted the 01/27/2025 at 02:42 PM
    C'est là qu'on voit que le public Sony est vraiment différent du public Microsoft
    PS5
    Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
    Dynasty Warriors : Origins
    EA SPORTS FC 25

    XSeriesX
    Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
    Dynasty Warriors : Origins
    EA SPORTS FC 25

    tripy73 posted the 01/27/2025 at 03:55 PM
    gasmok2 : ce que l'on voit aussi, c'est que ce qui se vend le plus sur ces consoles, c'est principalement les jeux tiers et jeux annuels type COD/FIFA. Même si lorsqu'il y a des exclusivités qui sortent ont les retrouvent dans le top 3, généralement elles n'y restent pas très longtemps contrairement aux consoles Nintendo.
    gasmok2 posted the 01/27/2025 at 04:11 PM
    tripy73
    Mais carrément.
    Le plus parlant c'est quand on voit sur le bon coin ou Vinted, les consoles en vente.
    Elles ont toutes les mêmes jeux:
    CoD
    Fifa
    Assassin's creed
    tripy73 posted the 01/27/2025 at 04:25 PM
    gasmok2 : exactement, donc c'est pas étonnant de voir les constructeurs vouloir sortir leurs jeux sur d'autres supports, afin d'augmenter les ventes de leurs jeux qui n'arrivent pas à rivaliser avec ces gros jeux tiers qui cannibalisent toutes les ventes.
