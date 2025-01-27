PS5 Semaine 3 : du 13/01/2025 au 18/01/2025
1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dynasty Warriors : Origins
EA SPORTS FC 25
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Football Manager 2024
Minecraft - JAVA & BEDROCK Edition Deluxe Collection
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
Mais carrément.
Le plus parlant c'est quand on voit sur le bon coin ou Vinted, les consoles en vente.
Elles ont toutes les mêmes jeux:
CoD
Fifa
Assassin's creed