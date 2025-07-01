PS5 Semaine 52 : du 23/12/2024 au 28/12/2024
1) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
2) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA2K25
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 01/07/2025 at 10:10 AM by nicolasgourry
Hogwarts Legacy ne lâche rien sur Xbox One