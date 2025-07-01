vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/07/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 52 / 2024

Semaine 52 : du 23/12/2024 au 28/12/2024

1) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
2) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA2K25

XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 01/07/2025 at 10:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    shinz0 posted the 01/07/2025 at 10:26 AM
    Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien sur Xbox Series X
    Hogwarts Legacy ne lâche rien sur Xbox One
    keiku posted the 01/07/2025 at 11:20 AM
    Super Mario Party Jamboree en top 1 toute console confondue et le vieux mario kart 3 eme (donc devant idiana jones), on sent que ca devient compliquer
