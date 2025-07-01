

Semaine 52 : du 23/12/2024 au 28/12/2024



1) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1

2) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =

5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Dragon Ball : Sparking ! ZeroEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6NBA2K25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancienHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Super Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeNintendo Switch SportsFarming Simulator 25Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's EditionMinecraft Java & BedrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.