vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
280
Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 12/02/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 275
visites since opening : 436816
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 47 / 2024

Semaine 47 : du 11/11/2024 au 16/11/2024

1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / Retour
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / Retour
5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM Fighting Collection : Arcade Classics

XSeriesX
MICROSOFT Flight Simulator 2024 - Physical Prenium Deluxe Edition
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl
EA SPORTS FC 25

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
EA Sports FC 25

PC
Farming Simulator 25 Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator 25
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tripy73 posted the 12/02/2024 at 08:32 PM
    Si un jour on m'avait dit que FIFA serait aussi bien classé sur une console Nintendo, je ne l'aurais pas cru, comme quoi les tiers ont finit par trouver leur place sur cette machine.
