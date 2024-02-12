

Semaine 47 : du 11/11/2024 au 16/11/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =

2) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / Retour

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / Retour

5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

