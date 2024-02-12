PS5 Semaine 47 : du 11/11/2024 au 16/11/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / Retour
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / Retour
5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / Retour
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM Fighting Collection : Arcade Classics
XSeriesX
MICROSOFT Flight Simulator 2024 - Physical Prenium Deluxe Edition
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl
EA SPORTS FC 25
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
EA Sports FC 25
PC
Farming Simulator 25 Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator 25
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.