

Semaine 40 : du 23/09/2024 au 28/09/2024



1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Nouveau

2) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / +1

3) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / -1

4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / +1

5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (XSX) / -1

S.E.L.L.

EA SPORTS FC 25Astro BotUntil Dawn RemakeEA SPORTS FC 25GTA V Prenium EditionNBA 2K25EA SPORTS FC 25Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine IIStar Wars OutlawsRed Dead Redemption 2Hogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdomEA SPORTS FC 25Mario Kart 8 DeluxeEA SPORTS FC 25Throne and LibertyAkka Arrh - Special EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.