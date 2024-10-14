vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 40 / 2024

Semaine 40 : du 23/09/2024 au 28/09/2024

1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / +1
3) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / -1
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / +1
5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (XSX) / -1


PS5
EA SPORTS FC 25
Astro Bot
Until Dawn Remake

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
GTA V Prenium Edition
NBA 2K25

XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
EA SPORTS FC 25
Throne and Liberty
Akka Arrh - Special Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 10/14/2024 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    newtechnix posted the 10/14/2024 at 07:02 PM
    4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / +1
    5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (XSX) / -1

    si même la version Switch passe devant la version Xbox , on imagine le parc Xbox Series en France..généralement les versions Fifa sur Nintendo sont toujours derrière les autres consoles.
