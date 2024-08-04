PS5 Semaine 13 : du 25/03/2024 au 30/03/2024
1) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =
2) Rise to the Ronin (PS5) / =
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / Retour
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / +1
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
Rise to the Ronin
EA Sports FC 24
Dragon's Dogma II
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
The crew motorfest
XSeriesX
Dragon's Dogma II
EA Sports FC 24
South Park : Snow Day !
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
South Park : Snow Day !
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 04/08/2024 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
Rise of the Ronin est une exclue, donc pour le grand public c'est une mise en avant supplémentaire, sans compter les gens qui peuvent se dire que c'est la "suite" de Ghost of Tsushima.