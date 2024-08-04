vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 13 / 2024

Semaine 13 : du 25/03/2024 au 30/03/2024

1) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / =
2) Rise to the Ronin (PS5) / =
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / Retour
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / +1
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Rise to the Ronin
EA Sports FC 24
Dragon's Dogma II

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
The crew motorfest

XSeriesX
Dragon's Dogma II
EA Sports FC 24
South Park : Snow Day !

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Princess Peach : Showtime!
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
South Park : Snow Day !
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 04/08/2024 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 04/08/2024 at 01:08 PM
    je ne m'attendais pas a ce que Rise of the Ronin se vende mieux que DD2 au point que ce dernier sorte du top 5, on doit être le rare pays avec le Japon ou c'est le cas
    e3ologue posted the 04/08/2024 at 01:24 PM
    guiguif c'est pas forcement surprenant.
    Rise of the Ronin est une exclue, donc pour le grand public c'est une mise en avant supplémentaire, sans compter les gens qui peuvent se dire que c'est la "suite" de Ghost of Tsushima.
    newtechnix posted the 04/08/2024 at 01:30 PM
    guiguif idem après peut-être que les joueurs sont en demande d'un jeu qui "se rapproche" de Ghost of Tsushima
    misterwhite posted the 04/08/2024 at 01:50 PM
    guiguif L'optimisation pourri sur console a du jouer beaucoup l'ont pris sur pc
