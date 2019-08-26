

Semaine 50 : du 11/12/2023 au 15/12/2023



1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2

3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =

4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / Retour

5) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / -3

S.E.L.L.

EA Sports FC 24Marvel's Spider-Man 2Avatar : Frontiers Of PandoraEA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacyEA SPORTS FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenAvatar : Frontiers Of PandoraHogwarts LegacyThe Crew MotorfestRed Dead Redemption 2Super Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxeHogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardEA Sports FC 24Football Manager 2024Farming Simulator 22Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.