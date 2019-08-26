vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 12/25/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 50 / 2023

Semaine 50 : du 11/12/2023 au 15/12/2023

1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2
3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =
4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / Retour
5) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / -3


PS5
EA Sports FC 24
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PC
EA Sports FC 24
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 22

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
