PS5 Semaine 50 : du 11/12/2023 au 15/12/2023
1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2
3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =
4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / Retour
5) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / -3
EA Sports FC 24
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PC
EA Sports FC 24
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 22
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 12/25/2023 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry