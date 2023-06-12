vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 47 / 2023

Semaine 47 : du 20/11/2023 au 25/11/2023

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +3
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +2
3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / +2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / -4


PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Assassin's Creed mirage

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PC
EA Sports FC 24
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 22 - Premium Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 12/06/2023 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    guiguif posted the 12/06/2023 at 10:28 AM
