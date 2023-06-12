

Semaine 47 : du 20/11/2023 au 25/11/2023



1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +3

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +2

3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / +2

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

5) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / -4

S.E.L.L.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2EA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacyCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA SPORTS FC 24Assassin's Creed mirageHogwarts LegacyThe Crew MotorfestRed Dead Redemption 2Super Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxeHogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardEA Sports FC 24Football Manager 2024Farming Simulator 22 - Premium EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.