PS5 Semaine 47 : du 20/11/2023 au 25/11/2023
1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +3
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +2
3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / +2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / -4
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Assassin's Creed mirage
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PC
EA Sports FC 24
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 22 - Premium Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 12/06/2023 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry