Au programme :00:11 Wild Country01:06 Bilkins' Folly01:49 Nuwa02:30 Quasimorph (EA)03:14 Battle Shapers (EA)03:59 Station to Station05:07 IGNISTONE05:44 Ira (EA)06:20 Iron Dungeon06:56 A Tiny Sticker Tale07:3608:22 Dotage08:54 Thief Simulator 209:45 My Little Universe10:28 Kingdom Shell11:1412:03 The Bloodline (EA)12:51 Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur13:35 Stop Dead (EA)14:19 Sweet Dreams Alex15:02 Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic15:48 Ooblets16:36 I doesn't exist - a modern text adventure17:19 Midnight Girl17:57 Ghost at Dawn18:49 Step By Step(EA) = Early Access