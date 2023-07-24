vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 07/24/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 204
visites since opening : 322370
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 28 / 2023

Semaine 28 : du 10/07/2023 au 15/07/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition
Jagged Alliance 3 - Tactical Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/24/2023 at 03:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kujiraldine posted the 07/24/2023 at 04:12 PM
    La Switch en plein "effet été" : Les gens partent en vacances et emportent leur console portable.
    Je me demande s'il y a un effet canicule aussi. Dans les endroits touchés, j'imagine qu'on évite d'allumer sa PS5/XSX, non ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/24/2023 at 04:20 PM
    kujiraldine "Dans les endroits touchés, j'imagine qu'on évite d'allumer sa PS5/XSX, non ?" tu as peur de la douche froide si les consoles surchauffent... je sors
    cyr posted the 07/24/2023 at 04:48 PM
    Ff16 qui doit pas faire un score de fou en France. Vu que mk8 est passé devant. Et New super Mario est en embuscade.
    2 titre Wii u.
    Qui l'eut cru
    kujiraldine posted the 07/24/2023 at 05:18 PM
    nicolasgourry : Non, reviens! Ça crâme, dehors! Tu vas attraper une insolation avec tes conneries :U
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/24/2023 at 05:28 PM
    kujiraldine
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo