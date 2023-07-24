

Semaine 28 : du 10/07/2023 au 15/07/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1

4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / Retour

Final Fantasy XVIFIFA 23Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23F1 23Forza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionDiablo IV Pack Cross-GenDiablo IVHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxeNew Super Mario Bros. U DeluxeMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionFarming Simulator 22 Platinum EditionJagged Alliance 3 - Tactical EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.