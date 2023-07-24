PS5 Semaine 28 : du 10/07/2023 au 15/07/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / Retour
Final Fantasy XVI
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition
Jagged Alliance 3 - Tactical Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 07/24/2023 at 03:55 PM by nicolasgourry
Je me demande s'il y a un effet canicule aussi. Dans les endroits touchés, j'imagine qu'on évite d'allumer sa PS5/XSX, non ?
2 titre Wii u.
Qui l'eut cru