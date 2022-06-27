vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 06/27/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 148
visites since opening : 229740
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 24 / 2022

Semaine 24 : du 13/06/2022 au 18/06/2022

1) Mario Strikers : Battle League Football (Switch) / =
2) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / =
3) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) / Retour
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
5) Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) / =


PS5
Horizon Forbidden West
The Quarry
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
The Quarry
Gran Turismo 7
Sniper Elite 5

XSeriesX
Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5
The Quarry

XOne
The Quarry
FIFA 22
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Mario Strikers : Battle League Football
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/27/2022 at 05:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    beppop posted the 06/27/2022 at 06:03 PM
    Sacré performance pour Horizon quand même
    geralt posted the 06/27/2022 at 06:04 PM
    The Witcher 3 qui est toujours là.
    keiku posted the 06/27/2022 at 06:10 PM
    beppop en même temps vu comme les ps5 se vendent au compte goute , il risque de rester dans le top encore longtemps
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo