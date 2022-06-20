vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 23 / 2022

Semaine 23 : du 06/06/2022 au 11/06/2022

1) Mario Strikers : Battle League Football (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) The Quarry (PS5) / Nouveau
5) Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) / -3


PS5
The Quarry
Horizon Forbidden West
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
The Quarry
Sniper Elite 5
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
The Quarry
Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
The Quarry
Tour de France 2022
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Mario Strikers : Battle League Football
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 22
Pro Cycling Manager 2022

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 06/20/2022 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    djfab posted the 06/20/2022 at 06:14 PM
    Pas mal pour The Quarry, je pensais pas vu le manque de com autour de ce titre ! C'est même très surprenant !
    fretide posted the 06/20/2022 at 06:25 PM
    djfab
    C'est la hess c'est tout
