

Semaine 6 : du 07/02/2022 au 12/02/2022

TOUS



1) Légendes Pokémon : Arceus (Switch) / =

2) Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

4) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / +1

5) Dying Light 2 : Stay Human (PS4) / -2

(3ème semaine consécutive Légendes Pokémon : Arceus en 1er place)

S.E.L.L.

Dying Light 2 : Stay HumanRatchet & Clank : Rift ApartSpider-Man : Miles MoralesDying Light 2 : Stay HumanFIFA 22Spider-Man : Miles MoralesDying Light 2 : Stay HumanForza Horizon 5Dying Light 2 : Stay Human - Édition DeluxeFIFA 22GTA V : Édition PremiumCall of Duty : VanguardLégendes Pokémon : ArceusGrand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive EditionMario Kart 8 DeluxeDying Light 2 : Stay HumanFarming Simulator 22The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.