vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/21/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 130
visites since opening : 195843
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 6 / 2022

Semaine 6 : du 07/02/2022 au 12/02/2022
TOUS

1) Légendes Pokémon : Arceus (Switch) / =
2) Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / +1
5) Dying Light 2 : Stay Human (PS4) / -2

(3ème semaine consécutive Légendes Pokémon : Arceus en 1er place)


PS5
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

PS4
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
FIFA 22
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

XSeriesX
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Forza Horizon 5
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human - Édition Deluxe

XOne
FIFA 22
GTA V : Édition Premium
Call of Duty : Vanguard

Switch
Légendes Pokémon : Arceus
Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/21/2022 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    keiku posted the 02/21/2022 at 09:37 AM
    quand on voit que des remake font mieux que des nouveaux jeux...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo