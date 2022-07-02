vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/07/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 128
visites since opening : 192458
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 4 / 2022

Semaine 4 : du 24/01/2022 au 29/01/2022
TOUS

1) Légendes Pokémon : Arceus (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2
5) FIFA 2022 (PS4) / Retour


PS5
Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
FIFA 22

PS4
FIFA 22
NBA 2K22
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
Far Cry 6

XOne
FIFA 22
NBA 2K22
Call of Duty : Vanguard

Switch
Légendes Pokémon : Arceus
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition
Football Manager 2022

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 02/07/2022 at 10:04 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kujiraldine posted the 02/07/2022 at 01:24 PM
    Je suis surpris par le succès d'Uncharted sur PS5. Entre la pénurie de console, le succès du jeu sur PS4 et son âge (6 ans), je m'attendais pas à le voir dans les charts Fr et Jp cette semaine. GG
