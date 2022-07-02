

Semaine 4 : du 24/01/2022 au 29/01/2022

TOUS



1) Légendes Pokémon : Arceus (Switch) / Nouveau

2) Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -2

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2

5) FIFA 2022 (PS4) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves CollectionSpider-Man : Miles MoralesFIFA 22FIFA 22NBA 2K22Spider-Man : Miles MoralesForza Horizon 5Halo InfiniteFar Cry 6FIFA 22NBA 2K22Call of Duty : VanguardLégendes Pokémon : ArceusMario Party SuperstarsMario Kart 8 DeluxeFarming Simulator 22The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year EditionFootball Manager 2022Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.