

Semaine 50 : du 13/12/2021 au 18/12/2021

1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2

3) FIFA 22 (PS4) / -1

4) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -1

5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

Ratchet & Clank : Rift ApartSpider-Man : Miles MoralesFIFA 22FIFA 22Call of Duty : VanguardGrand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive EditionForza Horizon 5Halo InfiniteGrand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive EditionFIFA 22Call of Duty : VanguardBattlefield 2042Pokémon Diamant EtincelantMario Kart 8 DeluxeMario Party SuperstarsFarming Simulator 22Age of Empires IVFootball Manager 2022Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.