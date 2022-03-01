vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/03/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 50 / 2021

Semaine 50 : du 13/12/2021 au 18/12/2021
TOUS

1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +2
3) FIFA 22 (PS4) / -1
4) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -1
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

(5ème semaine consécutive première classe Pokemon D.E.)


PS5
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
FIFA 22

PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042

Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Age of Empires IV
Football Manager 2022

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    kujiraldine posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:44 AM
    nicolasgourry : Tu sais si on a moyen d'avoir les chiffres des exemplaires vendus dans ce top ? Je serais curieux de voir la différence entre les top 5 global et les tops 3 de chaque support.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:55 AM
    kujiraldine il me semble que c'est lors des bilans annuels que tu as ce genre d'information.
    kujiraldine posted the 01/03/2022 at 10:10 AM
    nicolasgourry : tant pis. On fera avec ce qu'on a.
