vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 06/28/2021
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 98
visites since opening : 149546
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 24 / 2021

Semaine 24 : du 14/06/2021 au 19/06/2021
TOUS


1) Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5) / =
2) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / Retour
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / =
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =


PS5
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Resident Evil Village

PS4
FIFA 21
Resident Evil Village
GTA V : Édition Premium

XSeriesX
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Metro Exodus : Complete Edition

XOne
Forza Horizon 4
FIFA 21
Forza Motorsport 7

Switch
Ring Fit Adventure
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Football Manager 2021

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/28/2021 at 08:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    djfab posted the 06/28/2021 at 08:32 AM
    Première place méritée pour Ratchet ! Je pense qu'il battra les records de la série, vu la hype qu'il a engendré !
    kidicarus posted the 06/28/2021 at 08:33 AM
    Animal Crossing est bien revenu de ses vacances; sinon rachet et ses beaux graphismes se maintient bien.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo