Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 03/15/2021
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 83
visites since opening : 135735
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 09 / 2021

Semaine 09 : du 01/03/2021 au 06/03/2021
TOUS


1) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / +2
4) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =
5) Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) / Retour
(4ème semaine consécutive Super Mario 3D World + B.F en première place)


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
The Last Of Us Part II
FIFA 21

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
Hitman 3

XOne
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
FIFA 21
Cyberpunk 2077

Switch
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ring Fit Adventure

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Football Manager 2021
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    posted the 03/15/2021 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    mugimando posted the 03/15/2021 at 09:46 AM
    Ce début d'année 2021 est tellement triste
    yukilin posted the 03/15/2021 at 10:05 AM
    Encore et toujours pareil
    xenofamicom posted the 03/15/2021 at 10:10 AM
    Du Mario à en vomir sur Switch, du Call of, Fifa et Assassins chez les autres...

    cyr posted the 03/15/2021 at 11:50 AM
    Non mets la lol quoi je crois que les scalpers est enfaite Nintendo.
