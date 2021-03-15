

Semaine 09 : du 01/03/2021 au 06/03/2021

TOUS





1) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / +2

4) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

5) Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) / Retour (4ème semaine consécutive Super Mario 3D World + B.F en première place) (4ème semaine consécutive Super Mario 3D World + B.F en première place)

S.E.L.L.

