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mrpopulus > blog
Duel : Rayman Legends VS Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Nouveau Duel de la semaine avec 2 piliers du jeu de plate-forme 2D ! Qui en sortira vainqueur ? C'est à vous de décider !



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    posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:36 PM by mrpopulus
    comments (19)
    soulfull posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:42 PM
    Duel trés difficile mais je vote pour Rayman legend à cause des stages musicaux qui sont vraiment top.
    cyr posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:43 PM
    Tu aurais pu mettre la jaquette wii u de rayman legend

    Franchement pas facile de choisir .

    Je vote pour donkey kong tropical freeze.

    Mais pas de grand chose.
    guigui59 posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:43 PM
    Tropical Freeze sans hésitation
    yukilin posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:44 PM
    Rayman Legends pour moi
    stardustx posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:46 PM
    Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
    ducknsexe posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:46 PM
    Les deux jeux sont très bon, mais les stages musicaux mon vite gonfler.

    Je vote pour les singes
    adamjensen posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:47 PM
    Rayman Legends, largement.
    e3ologue posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:47 PM
    Tropical Freeze
    blondexgf posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:48 PM
    Tropical Freeze, pour le challenge plus relevé
    malroth posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:49 PM
    Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
    fuji posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:50 PM
    rayman legends de loin
    olimar59 posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:57 PM
    Tropical Freeze assez largement pour ma part
    jofe posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:00 PM
    Tropical Freeze, de très loin
    fdestroyer posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:01 PM
    Les deux sont excellents, mais pour moi rien ne bat Tropical Freeze
    tab posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:03 PM
    Les 2 sont biens mais pareil donkey kong tropical freezer : Plus hardcore plus satisfaisant
    powerplex posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:07 PM
    Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, même si les deux sont très bons.

    DK c'est la précision, la difficulté, et la musique incroyable.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:13 PM
    Team DK
    archesstat posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:16 PM
    Tropical Freeze
    jp67110 posted the 06/08/2026 at 01:35 PM
    DK sans hésitation même si Rayman était chouette
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