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mrpopulus
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mrpopulus
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Duel : Rayman Legends VS Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Nouveau Duel de la semaine avec 2 piliers du jeu de plate-forme 2D ! Qui en sortira vainqueur ? C'est à vous de décider !
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posted the 06/08/2026 at 12:36 PM by
mrpopulus
comments (
19
)
soulfull
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:42 PM
Duel trés difficile mais je vote pour Rayman legend à cause des stages musicaux qui sont vraiment top.
cyr
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:43 PM
Tu aurais pu mettre la jaquette wii u de rayman legend
Franchement pas facile de choisir .
Je vote pour donkey kong tropical freeze.
Mais pas de grand chose.
guigui59
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:43 PM
Tropical Freeze sans hésitation
yukilin
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:44 PM
Rayman Legends
pour moi
stardustx
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:46 PM
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:46 PM
Les deux jeux sont très bon, mais les stages musicaux mon vite gonfler.
Je vote pour les singes
adamjensen
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:47 PM
Rayman Legends, largement.
e3ologue
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:47 PM
Tropical Freeze
blondexgf
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:48 PM
Tropical Freeze, pour le challenge plus relevé
malroth
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:49 PM
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
fuji
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:50 PM
rayman legends de loin
olimar59
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 12:57 PM
Tropical Freeze assez largement pour ma part
jofe
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:00 PM
Tropical Freeze, de très loin
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:01 PM
Les deux sont excellents, mais pour moi rien ne bat Tropical Freeze
tab
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:03 PM
Les 2 sont biens mais pareil donkey kong tropical freezer : Plus hardcore plus satisfaisant
powerplex
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:07 PM
Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, même si les deux sont très bons.
DK c'est la précision, la difficulté, et la musique incroyable.
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:13 PM
Team DK
archesstat
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:16 PM
Tropical Freeze
jp67110
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 01:35 PM
DK sans hésitation même si Rayman était chouette
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Franchement pas facile de choisir .
Je vote pour donkey kong tropical freeze.
Mais pas de grand chose.
Je vote pour les singes
DK c'est la précision, la difficulté, et la musique incroyable.