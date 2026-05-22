Otakugame.fr, le blog des passionnés de jeu vidéo !
profile
suzukube
123
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3596
visites since opening : 7685003
suzukube > blog
all
Savara, un Hades-Like... Français !
Ce vendredi, j'ai découvert Savara, un Hades Like français. Il y en a parmis vous qui ont déjà joué à ce jeu ? Qu'en pensez-vous ?

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/22/2026 at 01:28 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 05/22/2026 at 01:44 PM
    C'est moi ou y'a des pubs super bizarres sous le module de commentaires O_o ?! Genre des astuces pour soulager mon genoux avec du citron ou des amandes, j'vais pleurer T_T
    hypermario posted the 05/22/2026 at 02:12 PM
    suzukube J'utilise Brave, donc pas de pub pour moi. Je te conseil
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 05/22/2026 at 02:14 PM
    suzukube Je te conseille Brave aussi (sur mobile aussi !) ca sauve la vie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo