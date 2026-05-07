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rupinsansei3 > blog
Ps5: Les promotions ps store sont de retour !
Ben voilà, fallait pas s'inquiète. Sony assure toujours !

Ps: pour le 13 mai...
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    posted the 05/07/2026 at 09:48 PM by rupinsansei3
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    magneto860 posted the 05/07/2026 at 10:08 PM
    Du 13 au 27, et puis les Days of Play.
    Ça me paraît logique tout ça.
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/07/2026 at 10:15 PM
    magneto860 Ah oui les days of play. J'avais complètement oublié
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