Hollow Knight
21
Likers
name : Hollow Knight
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Team Cherry
genre : action-aventure
other versions :
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 6084
visites since opening : 10503717
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Confirmation : Hollow Knight – NS2 Edition pour 2026 ?


Il y aurait bien en 2026 une version NS2 Edition du premier Hollow Knight.



La mise à jour serait "gratuite"
Résolution / Framerate / Effets graphiques améliorés
Tout les DLC "inclus"

Une annonce lors du Nintendo Partner Showcase à 15H00 ?

NintendoEverything
    posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    flom posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:30 AM
    Je comprends pas..... c est deja annoncé non ?
    giru posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:31 AM
    Je pensais aussi que c'était déjà prévu Enfin si pas, ça semble évident que ça arrivera tôt ou tard.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:38 AM
    flom giru dans l'article de Nintendo Everything, il y a maintenant le lien PEGI qui confirme l'info.
    edgar posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:43 AM
    L’un des meilleurs Metroidvania de l’histoire du jeux vidéo.
    forte posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:47 AM
    edgar Complètement, quel jeu !
    jacquescechirac posted the 02/05/2026 at 09:00 AM
    edgar Perso c'est ma déception de l'année, un jeu pénible et indigeste.
    Comme quoi, les goûts toussa toussa ..
    edgar posted the 02/05/2026 at 09:09 AM
    jacquescechirac Euh … je n’en dirais pas plus.
    wickette posted the 02/05/2026 at 09:09 AM
    Silksong m’a rendu fou mais j’ai beaucoup apprécié au final

    Je sais pas si je ferai le DLC tellement j’ai souffert dessus
    mrvince posted the 02/05/2026 at 09:15 AM
    Ca a déjà été annoncé avec le trailer du DLC pour Silksong...
    kisukesan posted the 02/05/2026 at 09:20 AM
    Un shadow drop ?
    newtechnix posted the 02/05/2026 at 09:39 AM
    si y'a moyen de gratter un petit billet
