« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Hollow Knight
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Team Cherry
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
134
nicolasgourry
articles : 6084
6084
visites since opening : 10503717
10503717
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Confirmation : Hollow Knight – NS2 Edition pour 2026 ?
Il y aurait bien en 2026 une version NS2 Edition du premier Hollow Knight.
La mise à jour serait "gratuite"
Résolution / Framerate / Effets graphiques améliorés
Tout les DLC "inclus"
Une annonce lors du Nintendo Partner Showcase à 15H00 ?
NintendoEverything
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
posted the 02/05/2026 at 08:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
11
)
flom
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 08:30 AM
Je comprends pas..... c est deja annoncé non ?
giru
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 08:31 AM
Je pensais aussi que c'était déjà prévu
Enfin si pas, ça semble évident que ça arrivera tôt ou tard.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 08:38 AM
flom
giru
dans l'article de Nintendo Everything, il y a maintenant le lien PEGI qui confirme l'info.
edgar
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 08:43 AM
L’un des meilleurs Metroidvania de l’histoire du jeux vidéo.
forte
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 08:47 AM
edgar
Complètement, quel jeu !
jacquescechirac
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 09:00 AM
edgar
Perso c'est ma déception de l'année, un jeu pénible et indigeste.
Comme quoi, les goûts toussa toussa ..
edgar
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 09:09 AM
jacquescechirac
Euh … je n’en dirais pas plus.
wickette
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 09:09 AM
Silksong m’a rendu fou mais j’ai beaucoup apprécié au final
Je sais pas si je ferai le DLC tellement j’ai souffert dessus
mrvince
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 09:15 AM
Ca a déjà été annoncé avec le trailer du DLC pour Silksong...
kisukesan
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 09:20 AM
Un shadow drop ?
newtechnix
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 09:39 AM
si y'a moyen de gratter un petit billet
