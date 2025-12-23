Otakugame.fr, le blog des passionnés de jeu vidéo !
suzukube
suzukube
articles : 3578
visites since opening : 7310149
suzukube > blog
[EADB] Where Winds Meet | Smartphone vs PS5 Pro
Petit comparatif PS5 Pro / PC / Smartphone sur le jeu Where Winds Meet

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/comparatif-graphique-de-where-winds-meet-smartphone-ps5-ps5-pro-et-pc/
    posted the 12/23/2025 at 07:44 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 12/23/2025 at 07:46 PM
    Peut être qu'une version Switch 2 pourra sortir à l'avenir ?
    suzukube posted the 12/23/2025 at 07:52 PM
    Hmmm j'crois que le téléphone c'est un OnePlus 8 Pro + snapdragon 865...
    5120x2880 posted the 12/23/2025 at 08:43 PM
    Le brouillard cache bien la misère, je préfère. Par contre le snap 865 il a 7 ans je crois, ça ferait si bien tourner le jeu que ça ? Et c'est un peu débile de pas montrer les paramètres graphiques ou d'utiliser un téléphone de Mathusalem, je vois pas l'intérêt comparé à une PS5 Pro et un PC.
    suzukube posted the 12/23/2025 at 08:59 PM
    5120x2880 J'ai du reconnaitre le téléphone dans la vidéo, je ne vois pas quel autre téléphone moderne peut correspondre sinon (débile de pas avoir donné les spécificités du PC et du Smartphone) :/
    5120x2880 posted the 12/23/2025 at 09:10 PM
    suzukube J'ai un ze552kl de 2015 qui traîne, si jamais il veut le mettre face à une 5080, par contre il montre bien le modèle de son pad Android, avec les liens et tout, ne t'inquiète pas.
