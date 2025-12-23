accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Otakugame.fr, le blog des passionnés de jeu vidéo !
Le blog de jeux vidéo 100% otaku !
profile
123
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
spartan1985
,
waurius59
,
eaglevision
,
mugimando
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
supasaiyajin
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
davonizuka
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
,
sonilka
,
siil
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
idd
,
xserial
,
goldmen33
,
ritalix
,
slyder
,
walterwhite
,
aozora78
,
tit64
,
chiotgamer
,
odst
,
finalyoz
,
orichimarugin
,
bennj
,
link1983
,
zevoodoo
,
pimoody
,
faremis
,
playstation2008
,
sheena78
,
leonr4
,
boyd
,
skuldleif
,
xhander
,
gamjys
,
tsunmida
,
gaeon
,
kazey77
,
jozen15
,
650gt
,
phase1
,
ouken
,
jasnah
,
erleerween
,
axlenz
,
lumpid
,
almightybhunivelze
,
solarr
,
link49
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3578
visites since opening :
7310149
suzukube
> blog
all
Follow and subscribe OtakugameFR
Haters gonna hates
H4ck3d
[EADB] Where Winds Meet | Smartphone vs PS5 Pro
Petit comparatif PS5 Pro / PC / Smartphone sur le jeu Where Winds Meet
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/comparatif-graphique-de-where-winds-meet-smartphone-ps5-ps5-pro-et-pc/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
link49
posted the 12/23/2025 at 07:44 PM by
suzukube
comments (
5
)
suzukube
posted
the 12/23/2025 at 07:46 PM
Peut être qu'une version Switch 2 pourra sortir à l'avenir ?
suzukube
posted
the 12/23/2025 at 07:52 PM
Hmmm j'crois que le téléphone c'est un OnePlus 8 Pro + snapdragon 865...
5120x2880
posted
the 12/23/2025 at 08:43 PM
Le brouillard cache bien la misère, je préfère. Par contre le snap 865 il a 7 ans je crois, ça ferait si bien tourner le jeu que ça ? Et c'est un peu débile de pas montrer les paramètres graphiques ou d'utiliser un téléphone de Mathusalem, je vois pas l'intérêt comparé à une PS5 Pro et un PC.
suzukube
posted
the 12/23/2025 at 08:59 PM
5120x2880
J'ai du reconnaitre le téléphone dans la vidéo, je ne vois pas quel autre téléphone moderne peut correspondre sinon (débile de pas avoir donné les spécificités du PC et du Smartphone) :/
5120x2880
posted
the 12/23/2025 at 09:10 PM
suzukube
J'ai un ze552kl de 2015 qui traîne, si jamais il veut le mettre face à une 5080, par contre il montre bien le modèle de son pad Android, avec les liens et tout, ne t'inquiète pas.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo