Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Playstation 5
suzukube
suzukube
FFVII Remake : PS5 vs Xbox Series vs Switch 2


Vous l'aviez demandé, la voici ! La comparaison de FF VII Switch 2 vs PS5 (et plus PS4 comme dans l'ancienne vidéo)
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/comparatif-graphique-final-fantasy-vii-remake-sur-switch-2-xbox-series-s-x-et-ps5/
    link49
    posted the 12/19/2025 at 03:07 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    rogeraf posted the 12/19/2025 at 03:17 PM
    Et la version PS4 ?
    korou posted the 12/19/2025 at 03:47 PM
    J’ai testé la démo sur Switch 2, c’est bluffant quand même
    hypermario posted the 12/19/2025 at 03:56 PM
    korou
    korou posted the 12/19/2025 at 04:00 PM
    hypermario et c’est en voyant ça que je me dis que le studio Gamefreak est dirigé par une bande de feignasses. Si la Switch 2 peut faire tourner ff7 remake, on peut avoir de belles choses du côté de Nintendo.
    jenicris posted the 12/19/2025 at 04:30 PM
    korou c'est un peu la faute des fans, la licence cartonne a chaque opus
    hypermario posted the 12/19/2025 at 04:40 PM
    korou Apres c'est FF7 c'est pas mal de couloir, je suis impatient de voir la suite comment ca tournera.
    Completement d'accord pour polemon, apres moi, je ne suis ps un grand fan.
    korou posted the 12/19/2025 at 04:49 PM
    jenicris Oui c’est pas faux

    hypermario C’est sûr que pour Rebirth, il risque d’y avoir beaucoup de compromis. Chapeau si ça marche correctement.
