Otakugame.fr, le blog des passionnés de jeu vidéo !
Le blog de jeux vidéo 100% otaku !
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
Playstation 5
articles :
3574
visites since opening :
7283891
suzukube
> blog
all
Follow and subscribe OtakugameFR
Haters gonna hates
H4ck3d
FFVII Remake : PS5 vs Xbox Series vs Switch 2
Vous l'aviez demandé, la voici ! La comparaison de FF VII Switch 2 vs PS5 (et plus PS4 comme dans l'ancienne vidéo)
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/comparatif-graphique-final-fantasy-vii-remake-sur-switch-2-xbox-series-s-x-et-ps5/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
link49
posted the 12/19/2025 at 03:07 PM by
suzukube
comments (
7
)
rogeraf
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 03:17 PM
Et la version PS4 ?
korou
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 03:47 PM
J’ai testé la démo sur Switch 2, c’est bluffant quand même
hypermario
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 03:56 PM
korou
korou
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 04:00 PM
hypermario
et c’est en voyant ça que je me dis que le studio Gamefreak est dirigé par une bande de feignasses. Si la Switch 2 peut faire tourner ff7 remake, on peut avoir de belles choses du côté de Nintendo.
jenicris
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 04:30 PM
korou
c'est un peu la faute des fans, la licence cartonne a chaque opus
hypermario
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 04:40 PM
korou
Apres c'est FF7 c'est pas mal de couloir, je suis impatient de voir la suite comment ca tournera.
Completement d'accord pour polemon, apres moi, je ne suis ps un grand fan.
korou
posted
the 12/19/2025 at 04:49 PM
jenicris
Oui c’est pas faux
hypermario
C’est sûr que pour Rebirth, il risque d’y avoir beaucoup de compromis. Chapeau si ça marche correctement.
