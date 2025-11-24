profile
TimeSplitters Rewind est enfin disponible


Pour l'instant, le jeu est disponible en Early Access sur PC, et gratuitement bien sûr.
Et en ce qui concerne le mode Histoire, seul TimeSplitters 1 est dispo actuellement.
Les deux autres suivront.
Déjà près de 23 000 téléchargements.


https://www.timesplittersrewind.com/

https://www.timesplittersrewind.com/
    posted the 11/24/2025 at 08:51 PM by adamjensen
    comments (3)
    cyr posted the 11/24/2025 at 09:18 PM
    Je regrette d'avoir loupé le futur perferct
    plistter posted the 11/24/2025 at 09:24 PM
    Le mode Story est jouable online !
    51love posted the 11/24/2025 at 10:02 PM
    ça rappelle de bons souvenir

    Y'a pas un pas un systeme de donation?
