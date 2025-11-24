accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
101
visites since opening :
147008
adamjensen
> blog
TimeSplitters Rewind est enfin disponible
Pour l'instant, le jeu est disponible en Early Access sur PC, et gratuitement bien sûr.
Et en ce qui concerne le mode Histoire, seul TimeSplitters 1 est dispo actuellement.
Les deux autres suivront.
Déjà près de 23 000 téléchargements.
https://www.timesplittersrewind.com/
https://www.timesplittersrewind.com/
posted the 11/24/2025 at 08:51 PM by
adamjensen
comments (
3
)
cyr
posted
the 11/24/2025 at 09:18 PM
Je regrette d'avoir loupé le futur perferct
plistter
posted
the 11/24/2025 at 09:24 PM
Le mode Story est jouable online !
51love
posted
the 11/24/2025 at 10:02 PM
ça rappelle de bons souvenir
Y'a pas un pas un systeme de donation?
