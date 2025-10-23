profile
articles : 516
visites since opening : 1061086
ouroboros4 > blog
Assassin's Creed Shadows confirmé sur Switch 2
Sortie prévu le 2 décembre 2025
Sans aucun doute en format GKC


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    bisba, legato
    posted the 10/23/2025 at 04:13 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (8)
    rogeraf posted the 10/23/2025 at 04:15 PM
    Oh la la, ce 35 ieme jeu Switch 2, à arriver en retard.
    J'attend AC Mirage du coup.
    burningcrimson posted the 10/23/2025 at 04:39 PM
    A voir si ça flope sur Switch 2 comme Star Wars Outlaws.
    sion posted the 10/23/2025 at 04:48 PM
    D'apres Reddit "Star Wars Outlaws est resté le 2ème jeu le plus vendu sur Switch pendant les 3 premiers jours dans le monde entier. "Je pense pas qu'il à flop tant que sa par rapport au parc de console vendu.
    elicetheworld posted the 10/23/2025 at 04:48 PM
    L'optimisation du jeu a l'air encore mieux maîtriser que sur star wars outlaws
    cyr posted the 10/23/2025 at 04:51 PM
    burningcrimson flop, mais faut voir par rapport au parc de consoles. C'est évident qu'il allait pas faire 10 millions.

    elicetheworld vivement une vidéo.
    cyr posted the 10/23/2025 at 05:23 PM
    rogeraf il est sortie quand sur les autres consoles ? La switch2 etais sortie quand le jeux est sortie ?
    playshtayshen posted the 10/23/2025 at 05:31 PM
    Le downgrade
    hypermario posted the 10/23/2025 at 06:22 PM
    playshtayshen la video est en 720p, tu vois qqchose toi ?

    En tout cas super tout ces jeux en retard qui arrive, ca permettra d'avoir une version portable !
