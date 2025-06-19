profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
rekku > blog
L'incroyable histoire derrière Clair Obscur: Expédition 33
https://youtube.com/@cisco-ex?si=8YtV9UAogJkI9Qqq
    kujiraldine, fuji, shinz0, link49
    posted the 06/19/2025 at 02:19 PM by rekku
    comments (3)
    aeris90 posted the 06/19/2025 at 02:26 PM
    J'attend un portage Switch 2.

    Quand je joue a un rpg la portabilité c'est important
    malroth posted the 06/19/2025 at 03:10 PM
    Au final les enjeux sont bcp moins importants que ce que je m'attendais avant la sortie du jeu

    Mais c'est tres bon le jeu. J'ai bien aimer.
    shinz0 posted the 06/19/2025 at 05:28 PM
    Vu ce matin, excellente vidéo
