[NS2] Une application va bientôt revenir sur la console : YouTube
Une des fapplications de la Switch n'est plus présente sur NS2, mais ça va revenir.



Nous travaillons avec Nintendo pour rendre YouTube disponible sur la Switch 2 prochainement.
    posted the 06/08/2025 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    iglooo posted the 06/08/2025 at 02:29 PM
    Enfin les derniers AAA en 4K/60fps sur Switch 2
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/08/2025 at 02:34 PM
    Je pense que avec avec YouTube sur Switch 2 je vais craquer
    masharu posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:04 PM
    Ce n'est pas une fonctionnalité mais une application...
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:08 PM
    masharu j'ai modifié ^^
