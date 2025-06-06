profile
Sakharu parle de la PSP


Ca c'était une vraie console portable. ^^ pas comme votre Switch 2 na na nere.

Moi j'avais Kingdom Hearts, God of Wars, Dissidia, vous l'avez sur votre fausse portable ?
    posted the 06/06/2025 at 04:17 PM by darkxehanort94
    keiku posted the 06/06/2025 at 04:42 PM
    c'était pas une mauvaise console la psp, en plus un très bon lecteur mp3 et surtout elle est jouable sans batterie en la connectant sur secteur, ce qui n'est pas le cas des console Nintendo

    par contre le catalogue même s'il a eu des bon jeu n'en a pas eu beaucoup
