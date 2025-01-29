profile
VR n'a pas dit son dernier mot ! DCS une BOMBE
Pour tous les passionnés. Ca a d'la gueule et c'est pas pour les mauviettes lol




Le Chinook en nocturne... argh

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZsDevwSGAk
    posted the 01/29/2025 at 04:33 PM by solarr
    iglooo posted the 01/29/2025 at 05:20 PM
    Punaise, j'ai l'impression d'être sur une vidéo Canard PC
