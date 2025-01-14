accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Grezzo
genre :
action-aventure
nicolasgourry
[Switch] The Legend of Zelda : E.O.W / Boîte 40€
OpenCritic 87%
Gamergen 18/20
I
JV 17/20
I
Actugaming 8,5/10
I
Millenium 85%
I
GAC 8,5/10
I
Gameblog 8/10
I
Gamekult 7/10
Gamekyo 7/10
CDiscount
Amazon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eyqkz5q3To
posted the 01/14/2025 at 01:20 PM by
nicolasgourry
famimax
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 01:41 PM
Mouais ce jeu, c'est un peu une déception pour moi, par rapport au concept même des "objets" au final tu te sert que des mêmes jusqu'à ce que tu trouve mieux (le cube d'eau... par exp, finit les escaliers à la con), je ferais un petit blabla si j'ai pas la flemme. Apres pour le prix il me semble qu'il coutait pas bien cher dés le début ?
