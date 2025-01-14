profile
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom
name : The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Grezzo
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] The Legend of Zelda : E.O.W / Boîte 40€





CDiscount Amazon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eyqkz5q3To
    posted the 01/14/2025 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    famimax posted the 01/14/2025 at 01:41 PM
    Mouais ce jeu, c'est un peu une déception pour moi, par rapport au concept même des "objets" au final tu te sert que des mêmes jusqu'à ce que tu trouve mieux (le cube d'eau... par exp, finit les escaliers à la con), je ferais un petit blabla si j'ai pas la flemme. Apres pour le prix il me semble qu'il coutait pas bien cher dés le début ?
