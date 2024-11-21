profile
PS5 PRO - ce qui se trouve sous le capot - démontage complet
Je n'en dirai pas plus.

youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM88eYkdwrw
    posted the 11/21/2024 at 09:23 PM by solarr
    comments (3)
    skuldleif posted the 11/21/2024 at 09:49 PM
    dedans ya toz https://youtube.com/shorts/8uZwth27GsM?si=I-GkrMm3GvxG1WuK
    l3andr3 posted the 11/21/2024 at 10:37 PM
    Solarr en croisade
    solarr posted the 11/21/2024 at 11:53 PM
    l3andr3 c'est la playade.
