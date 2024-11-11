profile
Super Nintendo World Direct / 11.11.2024


Le Direct se concentrera sur la zone Donkey Kong Country à Universal Studios Japan.

11 Novembre 2024 / 23H00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8OtALOr8JI
    posted the 11/10/2024 at 10:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/10/2024 at 10:12 PM
    Shanks c'est peut-être ça la rumeur sur Donkey Kong.
    tynokarts posted the 11/10/2024 at 10:13 PM
    Ok, c’est cool bon sinon en ce moment y a Docteur Strange et la Sorcière Rouge à la 1 j’y retourne.
