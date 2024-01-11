profile
Dragon Age : Inquisition
Quelques images perso de Dragon Age Veilguard
Excellente surprise pour pas mal de joueurs, Dragon Age The Veilguard fait son petit bonhomme de chemin sur Steam ^^ !









Félicitations à Bioware qui nous sort là un jeu très réussi, en plus d'être très impressionnant sur le plan technique. Woulo !
    posted the 11/01/2024 at 04:55 AM by suzukube
