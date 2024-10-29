profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
rekku
rekku
rekku > blog
[ Pause café ] Anthem une ambition démesurée
Cisco - La création de Anthem - Pause Café https://youtu.be/YGqCAoIFFBQ
    spontexes
    posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:06 AM by rekku
    comments (4)
    keiku posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:50 AM
    j'ai envie de dire que quand anthem a été pensé bioware était déja mort et même les dragon age après l'origine, déja a partir de mass effect 2 on sentait déja que ca approchait de la fin pour bioware...

    EA les a tué avec leur rachat
    vyse posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:54 AM
    Yes en leur imposant d'utiliser le frosbite partout alors que bioware bossait sur unreal engine
    gasmok2 posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:56 AM
    C'est con que le jeu n'ai pas eu le succès espéré car l'ambiance était folle.
    Un jeu solo de ce calibre aurait été génial.
    raykaza posted the 10/29/2024 at 08:21 AM
    Le plus gros gâchis, qu'est ce que c'était cool ce jeu même si cruel manque de contenu et vite fini, j'ai eu espoir d'une No man sky avec l'annonce du 2.0 mais j'ai eu lieu
