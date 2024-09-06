Bonjour,



Voici les ventes softwares et hardware pour la semaine du 27 mai au 02 juin 2024.



SOFTS



1 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 34,004 (149,653)



2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,233 (5,854,621)

3 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,730 (7,782,759)

4 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,012 (5,517,834)



5 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 3,958 (99,380)



6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,846 (3,534,625)

7 [NSW] TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (Gravity Game Arise, 05/30/24) – 3,768 (New)

8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,334 (3,578,646)

9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,323 (1,863,041)

10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,277 (4,308,115)

11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 2,997 (1,062,282)

12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,922 (1,450,230)

13 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2,919 (175,085)

14 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,735 (5,351,429)



15 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 2,718 (125,982)



16 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2,715 (51,979)

17 [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 2,600 (45,447)

18 [NSW] DAVE THE DIVER Anniversary Edition (Arc System Works, 05/30/24) – 2,348 (New)

19 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,964 (1,286,122)

20 [NSW] Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (D3 Publisher, 05/23/24) – 1,805 (7,516)

21 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,641 (1,333,415)

22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,583 (1,986,250)

23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,564 (167,179)

24 [NSW] Umbraclaw (Inti Creates, 05/30/24) – 1,556 (New)

25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,465 (2,297,629)

26 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,431 (2,290,290)

27 [NSW] WiZmans World Re:Try (City Connection, 05/30/24) – 1,427 (New)

28 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,386 (1,214,148 )



29 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1,305 (333 748 )



30 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,287 (982,365)





Consoles



Switch – 48 988 (33 000 721) Rappel : Nintendo DS 32 864 129 soit 136 592 switch de plus que le record de la DS depuis le 17 mai en 3 semaines



PlayStation 5 – 22,547 (5 661 309)



Xbox Series – 3 248 (594 336)



PlayStation 4 – 177 (7,926,222)

