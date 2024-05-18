profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69
obi69
articles : 1021
visites since opening : 1497994
obi69 > blog
all
Star Wars Racer a 25 ans !


Star Wars Episode I Racer a 25 ans !

La question se pose toujours de savoir si le film a inspiré le jeu ou l'inverse. Racer a en tout cas su se faire une place à sa sortie sur PC et N64 !
#StarWars
Lire des avis sur le jeu - https://www.gameforever.fr/star-wars-episode-i-racer-2794.php
    legato
    posted the 05/18/2024 at 12:40 PM by obi69
    comments (5)
    midomashakil posted the 05/18/2024 at 12:47 PM
    putain 25 ans !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    ostream posted the 05/18/2024 at 01:02 PM
    Sorti aussi sur Dreamcast 1 an après les autres
    legato posted the 05/18/2024 at 01:04 PM
    Excellente jeu pour l'époque avec le RAM pack obligatoire pour bénéficier du meilleur rendu , dans le top 4 sur N64 avec Fzero Extrême G Wipeout 64
    midomashakil posted the 05/18/2024 at 02:14 PM
    ostream je m'éclater avec la version DC a l'époque
    obi69 posted the 05/18/2024 at 03:54 PM
    midomashakil C'est exactement ce que je me suis dis...
