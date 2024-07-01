profile
Avis 2 premières heures de Yakuza Gaiden : vraiment excellent


Ce début est vraiment hyper prometteur ! Hâte d'en voir plus ! Et la réalisation est vraiment belle. Qu'en pensez vous?
La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 01/07/2024 at 04:18 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    keiku posted the 01/07/2024 at 04:59 PM
    de ce que j'en vois c'est plus un yakuza 7 + qui reprend les assets mais en version action et pas tour a tour, j'avoue que je préfère qui soit passé en rpg tour a tour pour la version numérotée
    psp posted the 01/07/2024 at 05:17 PM
    Ca ma donné envie de me refaire la trilogie Outrage
